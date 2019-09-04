Oregon State vs Hawai'i: 10 Things to Know

The Oregon State Beavers (0-1) started the 2019 campaign with a loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) over the weekend, but now it's time to wipe the slate clean and hit the road.

The Beavers will travel to paradise on Saturday to take on the Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors (1-0). Can the Beavers get one in the win column? We hope so. But before we get to kickoff we have got to prep for the game!

Here are 10 nuggets of knowledge to get you ready for game day.

1) The biggest thing you need to know about this game is how to watch it. Well, it won't be on any TV near you, but it will be available in the palm of your hand. The game will be streamed live on Facebook. Just head to Facebook.com/BeaverFootball to tune in.

2) Oregon State opened with Oklahoma State last week, with Hawai'i on the schedule this week it marks the first time since 2012 the Beavers have opened with back-to-back FBS opponents. That season they opened up with Wisconsin and UCLA, winning both games.

3) This is the first time that Oregon State has played at Hawai'i since 2014. The Beavers won that game, 38-30. Overall the Beavers are 7-3 against the Warriors, with a 5-3 mark in games played in Hawai'i.



4) Overall, the Beavers have won four games in a row against the Warriors, dating back to 2006.





5) The Beavers played in Hawai'i in the Oahu Bowl way back in 1999. The Beavers lost the game, 23-17. Current head coach Jonathan Smith was the Beavers' quarterback that afternoon.

6) These two programs are more connected than you may think. OSU special teams coordinator Jake Cookus, wide receiver coach Kefense Hynson, and defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa all have served on Hawai'i's coaching staff. Offensive Lineman Brandon Kipper played 11 games for the Warriors in 2017, and six players on the roster hail from the state of Hawai'i. Hawai'i assistant head coach Mark Banker was Oregon State's defensive coordinator from 2003-2014.

7) In last week's loss wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins had 170 yards receiving. That ranks as the 20th best single-game performance in school history. His 1,321 career yards are also the 20th most in school history.

8) The last time the Beavers won their first road game of the year was the 2014 season... They just so happened to be playing at Hawai'i.

9) A win on Saturday would continue a streak of sorts for the Beavers - It would keep them from going 0-2 to start the season for the first time since 2011 (they finished that season 3-9)

10) Hawai'i might as well join the Pac-12. They started the season last week against Arizona, they host Oregon State this weekend, then wrap up their non-conference slate against the Washington Huskies the following week.

Oregon State vs Hawai'i: 10 Things to Know originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest