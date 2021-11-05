Oregon State vs Colorado prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Oregon State vs Colorado How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Oregon State (5-3), Colorado (2-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Oregon State vs Colorado Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

Don’t let the 29 points against Oregon fool you – Colorado’s offense isn’t doing enough to pull this off if Oregon State’s offense can get going early.

The Buffs can’t run the ball, and the one offensive explosion against an FBS team came in a blowout over a winless Arizona a few weeks ago.

The offense is getting most of the blame – it’s last in the country in total yards – but the defense isn’t helping the cause without enough of a pass rush and not enough takeaways.

Oregon State has been inconsistent – the loss last week to Cal hurt – but the Pac-12-leading running game has been terrific behind an offensive line that’s been outstanding.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Colorado Will Win

For all of Colorado’s problems and issues, it got the job done against Arizona and was able to throw a bit in the blowout loss to Oregon.

That’s looking for a silver lining, but at least they were signs of life over the last few weeks with two games in three of over 300 yards of total offense – that’s not the norm for this attack.

Oregon State has a massive turnover problem lately. The three against Cal were bad, the two in the loss to Washington State hurt, and now the Beavers are -5 in turnover margin over the last three games after being +4 – and without losing the turnover battle – in the first five games.

Colorado has done a decent job of not screwing up with four of the six turnovers coming in two games.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Story continues

Can Colorado salvage something out of this season by screwing up the Beavers?

Oregon State is still deep in the hunt for the Pac-12 North title – it’ll win the division by winning out and getting a Washington State loss over the final month.

First, it has to get past the rough loss at Cal, but it hasn’t been great on the road.

The offense will be balanced, the O line will take over early on, and Colorado’s offense won’t be able to do enough without the defense generating a slew of takeaways.

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

Oregon State vs Colorado Prediction, Lines

Oregon State 27, Colorado 17

Line: Oregon State -10.5, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings