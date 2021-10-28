Oregon State vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Oregon State vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Oregon State (5-2), Cal (2-5)

Oregon State vs Cal Game Preview

Why Oregon State Will Win

The Beavers got back on track fast.

The defense struggled in the loss to Washington State – the passing game didn’t work and the pass defense went bye-bye, allowing close to 400 yards – but it beat Utah with a strong win despite continuing to have problems on third downs.

The team is second in the Pac-12 in time of possession, it’s great offensively on third downs, and the offense leads the league in rushing, scoring, and total offense thanks to an offensive line that’s doing a fantastic job.

Cal’s defense isn’t good enough to hold up, and don’t assume the domination of Colorado last week was an indication of any improvement.

It’s not that the Bears are awful on D – it hasn’t given up over 326 yards in three of the last four games – but it’s not good enough on third downs and should have a hard time getting off the field.

However …

Why Cal Will Win

Was the Colorado game a jump-start moment?

The Cal D hasn’t been as good as it should be overall – it’s not getting into the backfield enough and it’s not forcing enough takeaways – but it’s improved in a big way after a rough start to the season.

The offense isn’t going to put a big number on the board, but it leads the Pac-12 in time of possession, the offensive line doesn’t allow a ton of plays behind the line, and there aren’t a lot of turnovers.

Cal might not be a blast offensively, but the team has a way of keeping almost every game close.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a make-or-break moment for a Cal team coming off a make-or-break moment against Colorado.

The Bears will be +1 in turnover margin – there won’t be a whole slew of mistakes to give the Beavers easy chances – but the offense won’t do quite enough to keep pace against a steady scoring stream.

It’s going to be close throughout, but the form will hold for the Bear season against good teams. The shots will be there to pull off the win, but it’ll come up just short.

Oregon State vs Cal Prediction, Lines

Oregon State 26, Cal 24

Line: Oregon State -1.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

