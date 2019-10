Pac-12 Networks’ Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview a Week 6 matchup between UCLA and Oregon State in Westwood. Both teams are looking to rebound from tight three-point losses in Week 5, and the Beavers are on the hunt for their first conference win of the season. The action begins at 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT Saturday on Pac-12 Networks.

