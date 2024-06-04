Oregon State tries to make one more College World Series before Pac-12 ends

The USC Trojans are the all-time leader in College World Series championships, with 12. They are the kings of the nation, not just the Pac-12, in college baseball. The Oregon State Beavers aren’t too shabby, however. They have won three College World Series titles. Could they make it four? They have a chance of making one more College World Series before the Pac-12 folds up shop. The Beavers won their NCAA baseball regional over the weekend and have advanced to the NCAA super regional against Kentucky.

Our partners at UK Wildcats Wire have more on the story:

“On Sunday, Kentucky baseball shut out the Indiana State Sycamores to win the Lexington Regional, guaranteeing them a spot in the super regional. Even better, they’d be hosting a super regional for the first time ever.

“Now, the Wildcats also know their opponent. They’ll meet the Oregon State Beavers for a shot at making their first ever appearance at the College World Series.”

The other Pac-12 team still alive in the NCAA Baseball Tournament is Oregon. The Ducks face Texas A&M in an NCAA super regional this coming weekend.

