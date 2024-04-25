Oregon State transfer Jordan Pope commits to Texas Longhorns basketball
On3Sports reported Wednesday that sophomore guard Jordan Pope, who averaged 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for Oregon State in 2023-24, is transferring to Texas to play for the Longhorns in 2024-25.
Texas head coach Rodney Terry was able to bring in a prolific transfer guard for the second straight season after landing former Oral Roberts Golden Eagle Max Abmas for his final year of eligibility in 2023-24.
There are some differences, however. Pope has a year of experience playing in a power conference (Pac-12). Although Oregon State finished last in the Pac-12, it was not due to his lack of offensive production as Pope shot 45.1% from the field. That percentage rose to 49.7% in road contests.
Pope also had the opportunity to play in opposing arenas where the crowd played a factor, which will certainly be the case as Texas makes the transition from the Big 12 to the SEC.