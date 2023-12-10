Oregon State transfer CB Jermod McCoy is set to visit Texas A&M next weekend

New Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko has hit the ground running, focused on adding productive players from the transfer portal to counter the losses the roster has already sustained.

Focused on the cornerback position, 2023 starting CBs Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon have both entered the portal, as the Aggies’ secondary will presumably lose five players in the secondary, including senior cornerback Josh DeBerry and senior safety Demani Richardson.

Elko has already secured a commitment from former Kansas State CB Will Lee III, and AggiesToday has now reported that former Oregon State cornerback Jarmon McCoy will follow in Lee’s footsteps and visit Elko and his staff on Friday, Dec. 15.

PORTAL NEWS: Oregon State transfer cornerback Jermod McCoy tells me he will be visiting Texas A&M on Friday. McCoy, the fifth-ranked cornerback in the portal, had 31 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 7 pass deflections as a true freshman in 2023. pic.twitter.com/mJPZvoE37U — AggiesToday (AT) (@AggiesToday) December 10, 2023

Just below Will Lee, McCoy is the 5th-ranked cornerback in the transfer portal rankings and is coming off his impressive 2023 freshman season within one of the best defenses in the country, recording 31 tackles, two interceptions, and seven pass deflections on the year. Paired with Lee, McCoy would provide the Aggies with a solid 1-2 punch in the secondary.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire