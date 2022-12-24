Oregon State took D.J. Uiagalelei over several other transfer portal QBs — will the move pay off?

One of many conversation topics in the wake of the report that D.J. Uiagalelei will transfer to Oregon State is this: Did Oregon State get the right guy? Did the Beavers get the quarterback they needed, or did they settle for a prospect who is not as good as other available transfer portal quarterbacks?

Let’s be direct about this: If a prospect wants to transfer to a school, the school has to want him. No one is forcing the school to take in a transfer. The football program — most specifically and centrally, the head coach — has to think it’s a good idea. If the coach says no, the player doesn’t transfer.

Jonathan Smith is clearly comfortable with the idea that D.J. Uiagalelei will be his starting quarterback at Oregon State in the 2023 season.

We have to ask, then: Did Jonathan Smith get the right quarterback for the Beavers? Other quarterbacks were available in the portal. Let’s look at them:

GRAYSON MCCALL

The Coastal Carolina quarterback was arguably the best player in the Group of Five before his late-season injury. You will find plenty of football analysts who would rate McCall higher than Uiagalelei.

HUDSON CARD

He didn’t get maximum playing time at Texas because Quinn Ewers was in Austin. Though not as proven as McCall, Card certainly has a lot of upside. Card’s landing spot will be an item of intense interest as the portal doors continue to spin.

LUKE ALTMYER

Altmyer lost the Ole Miss starting job in a battle with Jaxson Dart. He played in the 2022 Sugar Bowl for Ole Miss against Baylor. He wants a place to play in 2023. He could have been the unquestioned QB1 at Oregon State if he had wanted to play there.

BRENNAN ARMSTRONG

Armstrong had a terrific 2021 season at Virginia, but then head coach Bronco Mendenhall stepped away from coaching. New Virginia coach Tony Elliott stepped in and proceeded to have one of the worst first-year seasons of any Power Five head coach in recent memory. Armstrong wanted out. He could provide great value for a new team. He might also be damaged goods. His career could go in any direction, and no one would be too surprised. It’s a career which is up in the air at this point, more than other transfer portal QBs.

MALIK HORNSBY

Buried behind K.J. Jefferson at Arkansas, Hornsby is looking for a fresh start.

KEDON SLOVIS

Hey, that name sounds familiar!

Slovis did transfer from Pittsburgh. Where will he land? This is one quarterback Jonathan Smith was smart to pass on.

SPENCER SANDERS

His 2022 season at Oklahoma State was marred by injury. It’s hard to say how advanced he is and will be. This is a fascinating 2023 quarterback story, wherever he ultimately lands.

HANK BACHMEIER

The longtime Boise State quarterback has been hounded by injuries in his career. At Oregon State, he would have had a robust offensive line to protect him.

