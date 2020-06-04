Oregon State TE Rocco Carley dismissed from team after racist remarks

Late Thursday night, a recording surfaced on Twitter of Oregon State tight end Rocco Carley making disturbing racist remarks.

After hearing the recording, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith called Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes and the two discussed what further course of action was needed and agreed upon.

That same night, Smith told Carley that he had been released from the team.

Carley released this statement on Twitter Thursday night:

The 6-foot-6, 236-pound tight end from Mt. Angel, Oregon was about to enter his second season at Oregon State.

Some of his teammates responded on social media:

I see a JUSTIFICATION not an apology. I'm not hearing it bro, and I truly pray that God removes all that hate from your heart. I pray that God gives you the ability educate yourself about racism and not simply say "I am in no way shape or form a racist" God bless you @RoccoCarley https://t.co/APxJxfRY1j — Jaydon Grant (@JaydonGrant) June 4, 2020

Lmao @RoccoCarley where was all this talking out your neck around me and the rest of yo teammates? You wouldn't dare in front of NOBODY BLACK. Please don't come back around me with that shit. https://t.co/LK6g9aVS2o — Champ (@mwachamp) June 4, 2020

You all the way outta line @RoccoCarley . Dude been in the locker room acting cool but whole time he lowkey hate us. SMFH https://t.co/4YMs8I1D8L — Anthony Gould (@antgould_) June 4, 2020

Where was all this talk when you was sittin right next to me Everyday In the locker room?! Smh man🤦🏽‍♂️ @RoccoCarley https://t.co/UosBiD1ySz — Keishon Dawkins (@KeishonDawkins) June 4, 2020

Many on social media also praised head coach Jonathan Smith for acting quickly and making the decision to release Carley from the team, including one former Oregon Duck:

Hats off to OSU. His player page 404's and he's not on the roster. Bye @RoccoCarley pic.twitter.com/MJhjX7JO0D — Cole Wagoner (@colewagoner) June 4, 2020

Say what you will about the Beavs on the field product, but Jonathan Smith has shown some exemplary leadership lately — Dame from Bend 🦠⚫️🐍 (@jbritts) June 4, 2020

Reminder this was Jonathan Smith's statement a few days ago. https://t.co/9frqdAGRkR — Brandon Kamerman (@B_Kamerman) June 4, 2020

