Oregon State TE Rocco Carley dismissed from team after racist remarks

Late Thursday night, a recording surfaced on Twitter of Oregon State tight end Rocco Carley making disturbing racist remarks.

After hearing the recording, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith called Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes and the two discussed what further course of action was needed and agreed upon. 

That same night, Smith told Carley that he had been released from the team. 

Carley released this statement on Twitter Thursday night:

The 6-foot-6, 236-pound tight end from Mt. Angel, Oregon was about to enter his second season at Oregon State.

Some of his teammates responded on social media:

Many on social media also praised head coach Jonathan Smith for acting quickly and making the decision to release Carley from the team, including one former Oregon Duck:

