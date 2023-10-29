Oregon State slides big in post-Week 9 US LBM Coaches Poll

The college football regular season is approaching its final month with November right around the corner. The Pac-12 Conference has crashed back down to earth a bit with Washington State and Colorado losing games and dropping out of the rankings.

With Week 9 in the rearview mirror after another whacky week in college football, here’s a look at the latest US LBM Coaches Poll:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Duke;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1

The top five teams all remained the same: Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington. Texas moved up to No. 6 and Oregon moved to No. 7 with Alabama remaining at No. 8.

Colorado’s Week 10 opponent, Oregon State, slid nine spots following the Beavers’ surprising loss to Arizona. In turn, the Wildcats received a handful of votes.

UCLA, which defeated Colorado and gave Shedeur Sanders a tough time, moved up to No. 20. USC is still hanging on, barely, after a too-close-for-comfort win over Cal. The Trojans face Washington, Oregon and UCLA over the next three weeks.

Things can change drastically across the board any week, but Week 10 has some massive matchups: Kansas State-Texas, Oklahoma-Oklahoma State (BEDLAM), Mizzou-Georgia, Washington-USC, LSU-Alabama, Oregon State-Colorado and UCLA-Arizona.

