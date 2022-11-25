What’s new with Oregon State since Oregon last played the Beavers?

Call it whatever you like, but the annual matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers is a tradition unlike any other – and this year the stakes are high as these two top 25 teams descend into Corvallis, Oregon looking to secure bragging rights for the next calendar year.

Jonathan Smith has an experienced, deep Beavers squad that can really limit damage with strong defense and an exceptional running game, led by Damien Martinez.

Quarterback play is perhaps the Beavs’ biggest weakness right now, but with an 8-3 record and four wins in their last five contests – this is not a team to be taken lightly. Not that they ever are, considering the weight of this rivalry game which has gone on for over 100 years.

Oregon State has a lot of familiar faces still on the roster, but newcomers at key positions have helped push this team over the edge. Here is a look at who is new, and who is back, for the Beavers heading into Saturday’s matchup:

Who's New?

Notable Offensive Additions

RB Damien Martinez

RB Jamious Griffin

TE Jack Velling

Notable Defensive Additions

DB Ryan Cooper Jr

Who's Gone?

Notable Offensive Departures

RB BJ Baylor

WR Trevon Bradford

WR Champ Flemings

Notable Defensive Departures

LB Avery Roberts

LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray

DL Keonte Schad

What's the Same?

Notable Offensive Returners

QB Ben Gulbranson

WR Tre’Shaun Harrison

WR Anthony Gould

Notable Defensive Returners

DB Kitan Oladapo

LB Omar Speights

DB Rejzohn Wright

Offensive Rankings

Passing Offense: 213.2 yards per game (94th)

Rushing Offense: 192.9 yards per game (33rd)

Total Offense: 406.1 yards per game (57th)

Scoring Offense: 31.9 points per game (41st)

Defensive Rankings

Passing Defense: 219.3 yards per game (59th)

Rushing Defense: 111.4 yards per game (19th)

Total Defense: 330.6 yards per game (25th)

Scoring Defense: 20.27 points per game (27th)

Oregon State's Resume

Despite generally inconsistent quarterback play, the Oregon State Beavers find themselves with an 8-3 record and a spot just inside the AP Top 25 in what has been a nice season for coach Jonathan Smith.

OSU began the year with three straight wins in the non-conference, taking care of Boise State, Fresno State, and Montana State before getting into league play.

They ran into USC (a near win) and Utah (a blowout loss) before finally picking up their first Pac-12 victory on the road against Stanford, winning 28-27.

The Beavs have won four out of their last five since then, with a 24-21 loss to UW the only blemish in the last month. Now they will look to keep the streak going by taking down the Ducks at Reser Stadium on Saturday for win number nine.

