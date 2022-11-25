What’s new with Oregon State since Oregon last played the Beavers?
Call it whatever you like, but the annual matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers is a tradition unlike any other – and this year the stakes are high as these two top 25 teams descend into Corvallis, Oregon looking to secure bragging rights for the next calendar year.
Jonathan Smith has an experienced, deep Beavers squad that can really limit damage with strong defense and an exceptional running game, led by Damien Martinez.
Quarterback play is perhaps the Beavs’ biggest weakness right now, but with an 8-3 record and four wins in their last five contests – this is not a team to be taken lightly. Not that they ever are, considering the weight of this rivalry game which has gone on for over 100 years.
Oregon State has a lot of familiar faces still on the roster, but newcomers at key positions have helped push this team over the edge. Here is a look at who is new, and who is back, for the Beavers heading into Saturday’s matchup:
Who's New?
Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Notable Offensive Additions
RB Damien Martinez
RB Jamious Griffin
TE Jack Velling
Notable Defensive Additions
DB Ryan Cooper Jr
Who's Gone?
Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
Notable Offensive Departures
RB BJ Baylor
WR Trevon Bradford
WR Champ Flemings
Notable Defensive Departures
LB Avery Roberts
LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray
DL Keonte Schad
What's the Same?
Syndication: Statesman Journal
Notable Offensive Returners
QB Ben Gulbranson
WR Tre’Shaun Harrison
WR Anthony Gould
Notable Defensive Returners
DB Kitan Oladapo
LB Omar Speights
DB Rejzohn Wright
Offensive Rankings
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Passing Offense: 213.2 yards per game (94th)
Rushing Offense: 192.9 yards per game (33rd)
Total Offense: 406.1 yards per game (57th)
Scoring Offense: 31.9 points per game (41st)
Defensive Rankings
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Passing Defense: 219.3 yards per game (59th)
Rushing Defense: 111.4 yards per game (19th)
Total Defense: 330.6 yards per game (25th)
Scoring Defense: 20.27 points per game (27th)
Oregon State's Resume
Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Despite generally inconsistent quarterback play, the Oregon State Beavers find themselves with an 8-3 record and a spot just inside the AP Top 25 in what has been a nice season for coach Jonathan Smith.
OSU began the year with three straight wins in the non-conference, taking care of Boise State, Fresno State, and Montana State before getting into league play.
They ran into USC (a near win) and Utah (a blowout loss) before finally picking up their first Pac-12 victory on the road against Stanford, winning 28-27.
The Beavs have won four out of their last five since then, with a 24-21 loss to UW the only blemish in the last month. Now they will look to keep the streak going by taking down the Ducks at Reser Stadium on Saturday for win number nine.