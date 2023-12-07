Oregon State sees multiple contributors opt out ahead of Sun Bowl vs. Notre Dame

Not only is Oregon State’s quarterback room feeling the opt out blues, it’s now hitting other position groups ahead of its match against Notre Dame in the Sun Bowl.

The Beavers will be down four more players, each of them opting out to prepare for their next venture. Three defenders: linebacker Easton Mascarenas, defensive backs Akili Arnold and Jermond McCoy along with tight end Jack Velling won’t play against the Irish.

Notre Dame has seen its own player movement as well, multiple players entering the transfer portal along with opt outs as well. The two teams that we saw during the regular season will look much different when they face each other in about three weeks.

Recent opt-outs for Oregon State: Linebacker Easton Mascarenas (led team with 107 tackles)

Defensive back Akili Arnold (fourth in tackles)

Defensive back Jermond McCoy (tied for team lead with 2 INTs and 7 PBUs)

Tight end Jack Velling (led team with 8 TD catches) — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) December 7, 2023

