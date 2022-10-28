Oregon State scores twice in second half to upset No. 5 Stanford

BamaInsider

Nick Saban continues to face questions regarding his decision to play Jermaine Burton last week following the receiver’s incidents with fans while walking off the field after Alabama’s game against Tennessee. Despite speculation that Alabama would suspend the receiver, Burton started against Mississippi State last weekend, recording a pair of receptions for 40 yards. After the game, Saban explained that he didn’t feel it was necessary to suspend Burton, stating “If you knew the whole story, maybe you wouldn’t either.”