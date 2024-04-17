Oregon State running back transfer updates visit to Tennessee
Oregon State running back transfer Damien Martinez will no longer visit Tennessee.
Martinez was scheduled to visit the Vols on April 21-22. He is scheduled to visit Arizona today, Mississippi State on Friday and Saturday, Kentucky April 23-24 and Miami April 25-27, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3.
In 2023, Martinez rushed for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns for the Beavers.
He is a former three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 35 running back in the class of 2022, and ranked as the No. 61 player in Texas. As a transfer, he ranks as the No. 34 best player and No. 2 running back.
The Oregon State transfer entered the NCAA transfer portal on April 9.
