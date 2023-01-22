Oregon State routs California for first road win since 2021

Beavers Edge

When the time came for a key block, 5-foot-6 guard Noelle Mannen delivered with the second of her career to seal Oregon State's 68-65 win over Oregon in a Pac-12 After Dark special. The native of North Plains, Oregon split the elevator screen and swatted a three-pointer – Oregon's first miss from three in five attempts – and a scramble for the ball yielded no points for the visitors to give Oregon State the victory. Mannen's key block was one of four for the Beavers, who held the Ducks to just 34.3 percent from the floor to earn the win.