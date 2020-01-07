Oregon State rewards Jonathan Smith with a new contract through 2025

Jonathan Smith is in it for the long haul.

According to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Oregon State has given head coach Jonathan Smith a new six-year contract that will extend him through the 2025 season. Smith was slated to enter the third year of a five-year contract that would have paid him $1.9 million per season, plus bonuses.

Source: Oregon State and Jonathan Smith are finalizing a new six-year contact through the 2025 season. Beavers have shown distinct improvement under Smith, finishing tied for second in Pac-12 North this year. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2020

NBC Sports Northwest has been able to confirm the report.

We confirmed a month ago that Oregon State Athletic Director Scott Barnes and Coach Smith have actually been discussing a reworking of his contract since October since Barnes loves the direction of the program.

"We are being proactive ensuring this staff stays together," Barnes told NBCSNW in December.

It is not just about the wins, but also about the change in the culture of the football program. That includes the improving GPA's we have seen since Coach Smith and his assistants have taken hold in Corvallis. I am impressed with the tremendous job they are doing in recruiting and Jonathan is ahead of schedule on all of the above. -- Scott Barnes

In addition to Smith's new deal, Oregon State will increase their budget for assistant coaches as numerous contracts are up in February: Trent Bray (linebackers), Jake Cookus (special teams), Jim Michalczik (offensive line), Kefense Hynson (receivers), Michael Pitre (running backs) and Legi Suianoa (defensive line). Another good sign for staff consistency is that according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, offensive coordinator Brian Lingren turned down the Arizona State OC position last month.

In just his second season, Smith led the Beavers to a 5-7 record, their best record since 2014 and falling just a yard short of qualifying for a bowl game. His 4-5 conference record was good to tie for second in the Pac-12 North, their highest placement ever in the division since the Pac-10 expanded to 12 teams.

Smith inherited a program that won just one game the year prior, and that win was a nail-bitter over FCS opponent Portland State. Two years later, the Beavs finished tied with Washington for second in the division.

