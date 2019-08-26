The moment we've all been waiting for... Game week is finally here.

The Oregon State Beavers football team is back in Reser Stadium this Friday to host the Oklahoma State Cowboys to officially open up their 2019-2020 season.

On Monday, head coach Jonathan Smith released the depth chart for Friday's matchup vs. the Cowboys.

Quick analysis:

- Two potential starting centers. Both redshirt juniors. Both with experience. Eldridge the transfer from Arizona and the in-state prodigy Keobounnam.

"We feel good about those guys," says Smith. "We're going to let them continue to compete the next couple of days. We haven't decided about whether we'll play them both, but I don't think that's out of the equation."

- Redshirt sophomore Tyjon Lindsey gets the start for Trevon Bradford. Bradford was ruled out of this game dealing with a foot injury. The 5-foot-9, 193-pound Lindsey will have to step up to take some of the load off of WR Isaiah Hodgins and TE Noah Togiai.

- According to a report on Twitter on Aug. 23, Kee Whetzel had not practiced last week and has been dealing with "a personal issue outside of football."

- Two starting tight ends. What was thought to be the redshirt senior Noah Togiai's territory is now a two-tight end battle. Of course, there will be some times where we see both Togiai and sophomore Teagan Quitoriano on the field at the same time.

"There going to play a bunch, both of them," says Smith. "Especially the way we do things on offense. We're substituting personels and different guys are in, but both those guys we feel are starters."

Four more days, Beaver Nation.

Oregon State releases depth chart ahead of matchup against Oklahoma State originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest