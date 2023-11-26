Oregon State RB coach Keith Bhonapha set to join new Michigan State football staff

It kind of feels like a holiday today, as Michigan State football keeps unwrapping presents in the form of big staff hires under new head coach Jonathan Smith.

Smith has been moving quickly to bring his key staff members over from Oregon State, where he had a group of highly respected assistant coaches around the program. The latest addition to the MSU program is Keith Bhonapha, the now-former Oregon State running backs coach.

Before Oregon State, Bhonapha was at Washington from 2014-2021 and has coached five running backs who have made it to the NFL.

BREAKING🚨 Oregon State RB coach Keith Bhonapha will follow Jonathan Smith to Michigan State. #GoGreen Former Washington RB coach from 2014-21. pic.twitter.com/q0MhHtZIo6 — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) November 26, 2023

