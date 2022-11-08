Oregon State rallies from 19-point deficit to beat Tulsa in season opener
Oregon State men's basketball defeats Tulsa by a final score of 73-70 on Monday, Nov. 7 in Corvallis. Jordan Pope finishes with a team-high 19 points against the Golden Hurricane. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.