Oregon State Beavers QB Tristan Gebbia may be done for the year

The Oregon State Beavers shocked the college football world last Friday, taking down heavily favored Oregon in the annual rivalry game.

While the Beavers walked away from Reser Stadium with a victory, it came at heavy cost as the team has likely lost starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia for the forseeable future.

Coach Jonathan Smith said during Wednesday’s availability that there’s a chance Gebbia is “done for the year.” He also noted that Gebbia was recently taken to Portland to be evaluated and will not take the field as Oregon State heads to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday.

“He’s not going to play this week,” Smith said Wednesday afternoon.

Gebbia’s injury occurred during the final moments of the Beavers-Ducks game. After attempting to score the go-ahead touchdown with a quarterback sneak, Gebbia came up limping and did not return to the game.

Backup quarterback Chance Nolan came in for the injured Gebbia and would score the eventual game-winning touchdown to give the Beavs their first win over the Ducks since 2016.

After the game, Coach Jonathan Smith said they expected Gebbia to be just fine. But he was singing a different tune in the coming days.

"It is significantly more serious than we initially thought after the game," said Smith during Monday's availability. "We're gonna gather some more information really today and tomorrow and (we're) hopeful we can get him up to close to full speed by the end of the week and we'll see where that goes."

With Gebbia possibly out for the rest of the college football season, the Beavers will likely turn to Nolan to carry the load at starting quarterback.