Oregon State QB battles seems to be between Sam Noyer and Tristan Gebbia

The QB battle in preseason is always an interesting one. A bunch of guys ranging in classes aiming to impress the coaches to make their case for starting week one and hopefully holding that position for the rest of the season.

For the Oregon State Beavers, the competition is between Colorado transfer Sam Noyer, redshirt junior Tristan Gebbia, and sophomore Chance Nolan.

Of the three, Noyer has the most experience. Last season with the Buffaloes he threw for 1,101 yards and six touchdowns in six starts for their abbreviated season. In that truncated season he also rushed for 208 yards and threw for five touchdowns.

As for Gebbia, he appeared in four games for the Beavers a season ago. Throwing for 824 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Nolan also received some time a season ago, also appearing in four games and throwing 537 yards and six touchdowns.

From their preseason camp, it seems like the starting position is closing in between Noyer and Gebbia. As Noyer played with the first offensive unit and Gebbia with the second during a Tuesday practice.

Head coach Jonathan Smith has a tough decision to make but it looks like the two guys many expected to be in consideration for the job are making their cases clear.

The Beavers season begins Sept. 4 against Purdue.