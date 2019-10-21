Oregon State punter Daniel Rodriguez named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week

Oregon State’s Daniel Rodriguez claims Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week award after averaging 40.9 yards per punt in the Beavers 21-17 win over Cal on Saturday. Rodriguez trapped the Golden Bears inside their 20 twice and forced Cal, on average, to start at its own 29-yard line. Download the Pac-12 Now app today and set alerts for Oregon State football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action.

Scroll to continue with content Ad