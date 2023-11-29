Oregon State promotes defensive coordinator Trent Bray to Beavers head coach

Oregon State interim defensive coordinator Trent Bray looks on during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at Reser Stadium Nov. 13, 2021, in Corvallis.

Following Jonathan Smith’s departure to Michigan State, Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes worked quickly and looked in-house to replace the six-year head football coach.

The Beavers announced Tuesday night that defensive coordinator Trent Bray would replace Smith as the next head coach of the Beavers football program.

“I’m exited to be able to announce Trent as our next head coach,” Barnes said. “After interviewing several qualified candidates, we realized our top choice, Trent, has already been a mainstay at the Valley Football Center and Reser Stadium. He’s been a part of Beaver Nation for a long time and love for this place is real. The connection and trust he has built with our student athletes is unmatched. His energy and determination as head coach will be a catalyst for continued program success.”

Bray’s promotion as Oregon State’s 32nd head coach comes after nearly three years as the Beavers’ defensive coordinator. The former Beaver player and longtime coach was a Broyles Award nominee for the nation’s top assistant coach in 2022, and previously served as the team’s linebackers coach since 2018 before being promoted to defensive coordinator.

Bray served as a graduate assistant at Arizona State out of college from 2009-11, then in the same role at his alma mater from 2012-14. Between 2015-17, Bray briefly left Corvallis to coach linebackers at Nebraska before returning in 2018.

“I’d like to thank Scott Barnes and President Jayathi Murthy for this opportunity,” Bray said. “I’ve been a part of Oregon State for a long time, as a coach and a student-athlete, and know how special Beaver Nation is. I’m excited to lead an outstanding group of men our fans can be proud of.”

Bray’s promotion comes days after previous head coach Smith left for the open job in East Lansing. The Beavers lost to rival Oregon 31-7 in Eugene on Friday and finished the regular season 8-4.

Bray is a 2007 graduate of Oregon State, where he lettered in football from 2002-05. He ranks sixth in program history in career tackles with 337, and was a 2005 Pac-12 First-Team selection.

Alec Dietz covers University of Oregon football, volleyball, women’s basketball and baseball for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at adietz@registerguard.com and you can follow him on Twitter @AlecDietz.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Oregon State promotes defensive coordinator Trent Bray to head coach