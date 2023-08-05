Oregon State prays for Big 12 invite but certainly can’t bank on it

The drama isn’t done in college sports. Yes, the big dominoes fell on Friday when Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah left the Pac-12 to effectively kill the conference. Maybe a zombie Pac-12 continues in a merger with the Mountain West, but that’s not what Cal, Stanford, or Washington State wanted. It’s not what Oregon State wanted, either.

The Beavers are hoping the Big 12 Conference will look to the Northwest. It would be weird, but then again, hasn’t this whole soap opera been extremely bizarre to begin with? There have been reports that the Big 12 is considering the possibility of expanding from 16 schools (with the Four Corners schools being newly added) to 18.

This gives Oregon State the hope that it can find a power conference home instead of being relegated to the Mountain West. As everyone knows, however, Oregon State isn’t calling the shots here. It will basically do what it is told and go where it is forced to go. The Big 12 has to want OSU. The Beavers can make a presentation or pitch, but it’s not their final call, and they don’t have the pull to insist on how their future looks. It’s sad.

Let’s give you a sampling of the national reaction to Oregon State’s plight in what is now the Pac-4:

LEFTOVERS

Congratulations to Stanford, Cal, Washington State, and Oregon State on advancing to the 2024 MBB PAC 12 Tournament Semi-Finals. #ConferenceofChampions https://t.co/uFHAYyvcfX — Zach McLearen (@zacharymclearen) August 4, 2023

WE ALL DO

I really only feel bad for Wazzu and the Beavs. The other two schools probably don’t have 6 fans between them that have any idea that realignment has even happened….or that they have athletic programs at all. https://t.co/9dwrue7jU1 — Evannnn🤙🏻 (@IAmEvan85) August 4, 2023

DREADED OUTCOME

WELCOME TO THE MOUNTAIN WEST FRIENDS! https://t.co/hnUYcogBHd — Ian Nikkel (@IanNikkel) August 4, 2023

IT SURE DOES

Unfortunate to some degree about regional rivalries and whatnot but Oregon State and Washington State have a way better chance to make the playoff in the Mountain West than the original PAC 12 — The senator (@thesenator1297) August 4, 2023

TOUGH TIMES

What’s Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State going to do? PAC-12 is disappearing by the day… — Jeff Facun (@Jeff_Facun) August 4, 2023

TOO LATE

Dear @Apple, Please add to your offer and save the Pac-12. Love, Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, Washington State pic.twitter.com/UhaFm1qL5m — Alex Harris (@AlexHarrisFiat) August 4, 2023

DEPRESSING

Oregon State and Wazzu waiting for the other schools at Pac 12 HQ pic.twitter.com/gv6LYR7G9f — Big 12 Fox (@foxonabox_) August 4, 2023

GUT-WRENCHING

Oregon State and Washington State joining together to try and save their programs by make a leap from the PAC-12 to the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/aAQwVmrubn — Degens From Up North (@degensupnorth) August 1, 2023

MEAGER OPTIONS

THE COACH REACTS

WE CAN ALL AGREE ON THIS

Hard not to feel sick for Oregon State, Washington State, Cal & Stanford fans. They’ve all been completely left behind. Their only potential asset is the PAC 12 playoff bid. If they were able to keep it, they may be able to cobble together other schools. But generational… — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 4, 2023

2023 STAKES RAISED

Suddenly extremely invested in Oregon State winning the Pac-12 this year. It’s DJ Uiagalelei’s time, we are all Beaver Believers — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 4, 2023

TRUTH

It’s frustrating to see the downward spiral the Pac-12 has been in. It’s all but set in stone now that the PAC-12 will be dismantled. Hope Oregon State jumps ship now, and doesn’t sink with it. https://t.co/0QTGdnNC1W — Marcus Greaves (@MarcusGreaves_) August 4, 2023

ACCURATE

Really feel bad for Oregon State man. Program is on the rise under Smith, they’re preseason ranked and look like they have the best team they’ve had in years, yet they’re going to be the most screwed team with the Pac 12 blowing up It ain’t right — 🅵🅾🆁🆃🅷🅴🅵🅰🅽🆂 🎙 (@503Blazerfans) August 4, 2023

BRUTAL

RAMIFICATIONS

Huge in multiple ways: – For one, ASU and Utah avoid being left to dry. – Assuming Oregon State/WSU don’t get a major conference invite, they’ll probably go MWC. Mountain West would get a LOT more interesting with the CFP expanding to 12 teams — and potentially an auto-bid. https://t.co/15ZkiHIzrM — Carson Field (@CarsonDField) August 4, 2023

ABSOLUTELY CORRECT

The Pac-12's inability to get an attractive media rights deal made the conference crumble. No foresight. Passive. Wishful thinking. … You get what you deserve. All these schools leaving the Pac-12 HAD TO LEAVE. https://t.co/EMM2Irp7yv — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) August 4, 2023

PAC-12 REFS ARE GONE

DONE DEAL

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire