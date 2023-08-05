Oregon State prays for Big 12 invite but certainly can’t bank on it
The drama isn’t done in college sports. Yes, the big dominoes fell on Friday when Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah left the Pac-12 to effectively kill the conference. Maybe a zombie Pac-12 continues in a merger with the Mountain West, but that’s not what Cal, Stanford, or Washington State wanted. It’s not what Oregon State wanted, either.
The Beavers are hoping the Big 12 Conference will look to the Northwest. It would be weird, but then again, hasn’t this whole soap opera been extremely bizarre to begin with? There have been reports that the Big 12 is considering the possibility of expanding from 16 schools (with the Four Corners schools being newly added) to 18.
This gives Oregon State the hope that it can find a power conference home instead of being relegated to the Mountain West. As everyone knows, however, Oregon State isn’t calling the shots here. It will basically do what it is told and go where it is forced to go. The Big 12 has to want OSU. The Beavers can make a presentation or pitch, but it’s not their final call, and they don’t have the pull to insist on how their future looks. It’s sad.
Let’s give you a sampling of the national reaction to Oregon State’s plight in what is now the Pac-4:
LEFTOVERS
Congratulations to Stanford, Cal, Washington State, and Oregon State on advancing to the 2024 MBB PAC 12 Tournament Semi-Finals. #ConferenceofChampions https://t.co/uFHAYyvcfX
— Zach McLearen (@zacharymclearen) August 4, 2023
WE ALL DO
I really only feel bad for Wazzu and the Beavs. The other two schools probably don’t have 6 fans between them that have any idea that realignment has even happened….or that they have athletic programs at all. https://t.co/9dwrue7jU1
— Evannnn🤙🏻 (@IAmEvan85) August 4, 2023
DREADED OUTCOME
WELCOME TO THE MOUNTAIN WEST FRIENDS! https://t.co/hnUYcogBHd
— Ian Nikkel (@IanNikkel) August 4, 2023
IT SURE DOES
Unfortunate to some degree about regional rivalries and whatnot but Oregon State and Washington State have a way better chance to make the playoff in the Mountain West than the original PAC 12
— The senator (@thesenator1297) August 4, 2023
TOUGH TIMES
What’s Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State going to do? PAC-12 is disappearing by the day…
— Jeff Facun (@Jeff_Facun) August 4, 2023
TOO LATE
Dear @Apple,
Please add to your offer and save the Pac-12.
Love,
Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, Washington State pic.twitter.com/UhaFm1qL5m
— Alex Harris (@AlexHarrisFiat) August 4, 2023
DEPRESSING
Oregon State and Wazzu waiting for the other schools at Pac 12 HQ pic.twitter.com/gv6LYR7G9f
— Big 12 Fox (@foxonabox_) August 4, 2023
GUT-WRENCHING
Oregon State and Washington State joining together to try and save their programs by make a leap from the PAC-12 to the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/aAQwVmrubn
— Degens From Up North (@degensupnorth) August 1, 2023
MEAGER OPTIONS
What’s left for the Pac-12 now? Combine with the Mountain West under the familiar Pac brand?
Stanford
Cal
Oregon State
Washington State
San Diego State
Fresno State
Boise State
UNLV
Nevada
San Jose State
Utah State
Wyoming
Utah State
New Mexico
Colorado State
Air Force
Yikes.
— Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) August 4, 2023
THE COACH REACTS
Oregon State Head Coach Jonathan Smith on Pac-12 Realignment #GoBeavs @BeaverBlitz pic.twitter.com/BmAp5DPoOu
— Jake Hedberg (@HedbergJake) August 4, 2023
WE CAN ALL AGREE ON THIS
Hard not to feel sick for Oregon State, Washington State, Cal & Stanford fans. They’ve all been completely left behind. Their only potential asset is the PAC 12 playoff bid. If they were able to keep it, they may be able to cobble together other schools. But generational…
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 4, 2023
2023 STAKES RAISED
Suddenly extremely invested in Oregon State winning the Pac-12 this year. It’s DJ Uiagalelei’s time, we are all Beaver Believers
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) August 4, 2023
TRUTH
It’s frustrating to see the downward spiral the Pac-12 has been in. It’s all but set in stone now that the PAC-12 will be dismantled.
Hope Oregon State jumps ship now, and doesn’t sink with it. https://t.co/0QTGdnNC1W
— Marcus Greaves (@MarcusGreaves_) August 4, 2023
ACCURATE
Really feel bad for Oregon State man. Program is on the rise under Smith, they’re preseason ranked and look like they have the best team they’ve had in years, yet they’re going to be the most screwed team with the Pac 12 blowing up
It ain’t right
— 🅵🅾🆁🆃🅷🅴🅵🅰🅽🆂 🎙 (@503Blazerfans) August 4, 2023
BRUTAL
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) August 4, 2023
RAMIFICATIONS
Huge in multiple ways:
– For one, ASU and Utah avoid being left to dry.
– Assuming Oregon State/WSU don’t get a major conference invite, they’ll probably go MWC.
Mountain West would get a LOT more interesting with the CFP expanding to 12 teams — and potentially an auto-bid. https://t.co/15ZkiHIzrM
— Carson Field (@CarsonDField) August 4, 2023
ABSOLUTELY CORRECT
The Pac-12's inability to get an attractive media rights deal made the conference crumble. No foresight. Passive. Wishful thinking. … You get what you deserve. All these schools leaving the Pac-12 HAD TO LEAVE. https://t.co/EMM2Irp7yv
— Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) August 4, 2023
PAC-12 REFS ARE GONE
The PAC 12 officials right now pic.twitter.com/dv4bxJtbcX https://t.co/f9R5KGzsaS
— ZachNoRandolph (@dbltree227) August 4, 2023
DONE DEAL
It is officially over. https://t.co/Zz7GR9KqnJ
— Ry (@JustRyCole) August 4, 2023