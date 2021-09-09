Oregon State Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren discusses continued quarterback competition

OSU Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren discusses continued quarterback competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon State Beavers football team kicks off Pac-12 play on Oct. 2 at home against Washington.

But until then, the Beavs are continuing to work through their tune-up games. And looking to bounce back from their Week 1 loss.

After dropping their season opener, 30-21 at Purdue, Oregon State Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren spoke to the media this week to discuss Week 1 and look ahead to their matchup against Hawai’i on Saturday.

Oregon State went with Sam Noyer, a Beaverton, Oregon native and a transfer from Colorado, to start against Purdue.

Noyer, 23, was ultimately replaced by Chance Nolan Saturday. Nolan led the Beavs on two scoring drives.

“Overall first game, there were some positive things that we can build off of, and a lot of things we have to clean up and hopefully we’ll get those things cleaned up going into game 2,” Lindgren said.

"We felt pretty good about each [quarterback] going forward and felt that going into that game if we were struggling a little bit that we might give the other guy an opportunity to go in there and give us a spark and that's why we decided to go with Chance," Lindgren said. "Moving forward [we'll] kind of narrow that down going into the week and pick a guy for this week and roll with him."

OSU fans saw Noyer overshoot some of his receivers last Saturday.

“I think there was a couple of times where he got out of the pocket too soon and we would’ve liked him in there a little bit more,” Lingren explained of Noyer. "But I don’t think there was anything really mechanical about that. He just missed a couple of throws that we’d like him to make and that he has made during training camp.”

Noyer finished 10-of-21 with 94 yards and an interception. Nolan went 10-of-16 for 157 yards.

Lingren also noted that both Noyer and Nolan are taking reps with the first group at practice this week.

While the quarterback competition has been tight all training camp, the coaching staff still has plenty of evaluating to do before deciding who will be the starter moving forward.

Oregon State and Hawai’i kick-off at 8:00p.m. PT Saturday.