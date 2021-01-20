Oregon State MBB snaps USC's six-game win-streak with huge victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

After pulling off a one-point, hard-fought victory over Arizona State, the Oregon State men’s basketball team had two days to prep for the USC Trojans, who are riding a six-game win-streak heading into Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon on a Tuesday late afternoon.

One of the biggest challenges that the Trojans present stands at 7-feet tall: forward Evan Mobley.

Despite a double-double from Mobely, the Beavs offense got off to a good start in the first half, giving a little eight-point cushion in the second. This one came down to the last possession of the game, where Oregon State’s defense came up clutch.

Oregon State earned its second victory in a row with a 58-56 win over USC in Corvallis, Oregon.

FINAL SCORE: USC 56, Oregon State 58.

The Good

Oregon State spot 40% from three-point range. Both senior Zach Reichle and sophomore Jarod Lucas went 2-for-5 from behind the arc. As a team, the Beavs went 6-for-15.

The Beavs defense also forced 13 USC turnovers which led to nine points and five steals.

The Bad

Even though Oregon State got the win in the end, USC won the rebound battle, 35-28, as well as grabbed 13 offensive rebounds.

The Highlight

Senior guard Zach Reichle with the “assist of the year” diving after a loose ball and sending it up court to Ethan Thompson for the layup:

The Stat

Ethan Thompson, Jarod Lucas and Roman Silva combined for 38 points out of Oregon State’s 58 total points.

The Quote

Postgame quotes from head coach Wayne Tinkle will be updated when made available.

The Next Game

The Beavs will have just a few days to prepare for in-state rival No. 21 Oregon (9-2, 4-1 Pac-12 play). Chapter one of this rivalry series will tip-off at 7:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, January 23 at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.