Oregon State MBB loses to Washington State in a turnover-palooza to open Pac-12 play originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It was a turnover palooza in the Palouse on Wednesday night.

Just like how this 2020-2021 college hoops season has started out of the gates, the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars looked messy on Wednesday night to open up Pac-12 play in Pullman, Washington.

Oregon State committed 17 turnovers in the contest. Washington State committed 15.

The sloppy play resulted in a low scoring, 59-55 Beavers (2-1, 0-1) loss to the Cougars (3-0, 1-0) at Beasley Coliseum.

Tough break for the Beavs at the start of Pac-12 play



Reichle 1⃣2⃣ PTS

Alatishe: 1⃣1⃣ PTS | 1⃣0⃣ REBS #GoBeavs back in action on Sunday vs. Wyoming pic.twitter.com/nxnCBTdg0N — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) December 3, 2020

Only two Beavers scored in double figures against the Cougars: Senior Zach Reichle recorded 12 points, all from hitting 3-of-6 from three-point range. The 6’5” guard will look to be more productive in Oregon State’s offense this season, helping replace the graduated Tres Tinkle.

Last season, Reichle averaged 7.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while hitting 34.3% from 3PT range.

6’7” junior forward Warith Alatishe recorded his first career double-double with the Beavs adding 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Last season at Nicholls State, Alatishe started 29 of the 31 games and averaged 10.9 points and 8.3 rebounds as a sophomore in 2019-20, while shooting 55.7 percent from the field.

This is a very strange season indeed, and will continue to be. After defeating the Cal Golden Bears 71-63 during “non-conference” play, to then pouring in 114 points on Northwest University the next game, Oregon State then loses to Washington State by four on Wednesday.

Coming into this season, Oregon State was predicted to finish last in the Pac-12 conference. Coach Tinkle said, “Hopefully it provides some chip on the shoulders of our guys,” Tinkle said. “Ethan’s [Thompson] had a great offseason. He’s very motivated. They’re going to use that, as more fuel the fire, so to speak, but I promise you, we won’t finish 12th.”

Despite starting Pac-12 play in the loss column, Oregon State will have plenty more chances to make that promise come true.

Next up, the Beavs will host Wyoming at 1 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, December 6 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon.