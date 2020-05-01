Oregon State makes top 4 for nation's #2 all-purpose RB Damir Collins

Quite often, when a team has a good season they don't see dividends in recruiting until the following class.

Those dividends are coming in for the Oregon State Beavers.

Friday afternoon, four-star recruit and the nation's second-ranked all-purpose running back (per 247Sports) Damir Collins revealed his top-four teams competing for his commitment: Cal, Arizona State, Maryland and Oregon State.

I'm thankful that god blessed me to play football at the next level this process has been fun and entertaining but now it's time to narrow the process down here is my final 4 schools. Thanks to all involved in my recruitment! pic.twitter.com/ACKESdBo0X — Damir Collins🦍 (@CollinsDamir) May 1, 2020

The 5-foot-9, 190-pound Jefferson running back ran for 2,453 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior last season leading his team to a playoff berth in 6A.

Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith has stated the program wants to secure in-state talent when they can: "We do want to recruit this state. There's good players in this state, so we're always going to chase guys in this state that we think can fit."

The Oregonian's Andrew Nemec reported that Collins was thought to be leaning towards the Oregon Ducks, but the hiring of former Jefferson head coach Don Johnson as Director of High School Relations meant the program could no longer pursue Collins.

Now, Oregon State is considered the leader for his commitment having three Crystal Ball predictions on 247Sports thinking he's heading to Corvallis, including 247Sports National Recruiting Editor Brandon Huffman who compares Collins to Tarik Cohen.

Runs with surprising power but doesn't carry the ideal size for an every down back. Shows burst through the line of scrimmage and superb hands out of the backfield as a receiver. Shifty with ability to make defenders miss. Can line up in the slot and be used on sweeps and as an open field runner while also being able to return punts and kicks. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and projects as third day pick [in the NFL Draft].

You can watch some of his highlights here.

Oregon State makes top 4 for nation's #2 all-purpose RB Damir Collins originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest