Oregon State’s main keys to victory over Utah on Friday night

Oregon State hosts Utah on Friday night in the “other” important Pac-12 game of the week. Before USC and Colorado tee it up on Saturday morning in Boulder, Oregon State and Utah will go at it in Corvallis under the lights on Friday.

Oregon State lost to Washington State in Week 4, putting the Beavers in a hole in the Pac-12 race. The Beavers have to strike back this week, or they will be essentially eliminated from the race. Utah, meanwhile, has done really well to go 4-0 without starting quarterback Cam Rising. The Utah defense has been ferocious, and more than that, it has been clutch. The lack of a good offense has put all the pressure on the Utah defense to carry the team. Kyle Whittingham’s group has been able to handle the challenge. At some point, though, one would think Utah will need Rising — and more offense — to remain unbeaten.

What does Oregon State need to do to win this game? We asked our Pac-12 football panel below:

DON SMALLEY, DUCKS WIRE

The Beavers need to stay away from the turnovers and have a consistent running game. WSU made D.J. Uiegalelei one-dimensional and that didn’t work out so well. But this will be the first Pac-12 game in the new Reser Stadium, and it will be loud.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

Make sure Cam Rising doesn’t play. I think that OSU can win this game if it is a low-scoring affair, but I don’t trust the Beavers’ offense to do much against Utah’s defense, so it will be on OSU’s defense to keep the game close.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Just lean on D.J. Uiagalelei. He has worked wonders since coming from Clemson, and this is a perfect spot for the Beavers to make some noise nationally.

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

Don’t make big mistakes on offense. Remember last year when Oregon State hosted USC? Chance Nolan threw four interceptions. If he throws only two, Oregon State wins. If Oregon State commits zero turnovers against Utah, the Utes will have to create all of their own offense. If OSU doesn’t give Utah any help, Utah will probably not score enough to win.

