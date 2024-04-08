Oregon State’s Logan Hulon earns Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, presented by Rawlings

Oregon State’s Logan Hulon earned Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, presented by Rawlings.Tossed a complete-game shutout in the 1-0 win over No. 12 UCLA. Struck out five while allowing just two hits and three walks. Retired the Bruins in order in four innings, including in the seventh to seal the upset victory and give the Beavers their third top-20 win in the last two seasons. First Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week plaudit for Hulon.