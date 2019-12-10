The good news just keeps coming for Oregon State football fans.

Tuesday morning, strongside defensive end Sione Lolohea announced his commitment to play football for Coach Jonathan Smith and Oregon State in the 2020 recruiting class.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 6-foot-3 defensive end from Waimanalo, HI committed to the Beavers over Boise State, BYU and Colorado amongst others. The three-star recruit is ranked as the No. 23 strongside-defensive end in this upcoming recruiting class by 247Sports.

The coaching staff has been recruiting relentlessly ahead of the Early Signing Period from December 18-20, and has secured multiple commitments the last few days, including graduate transfer offensive lineman Korbin Sorensen and JUCO quarterback Chase Nolan.

Lolohea will look to provide more depth for a pass rush that looks to return nearly everyone from last season, besides potentially Hamilcar Rashed Jr. who is currently testing the draft waters. Smith has said he expects Rashed Jr. to return for his senior season, however. Last season, the Beavers defense ranked No. 22 in the nation with 86 tackles-for-loss and No. 32 in sacks with 32.

You can watch Lolohea's senior season highlights below.

Oregon State lands commitment from DE Sione Lolohea originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest