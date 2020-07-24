Oregon State lands 2021 JUCO point guard DaShawn Davis

It came down to the Oregon State Beavers and Seton Hall Pirates for the Trinity Valley Community College point guard, but in the end, DaShawn Davis will be heading to the Pacific Northwest.

The 6'3", 180-pound JUCO prospect committed to Oregon State University on his personal Twitter account Thursday afternoon.

Originally a Seton Hall commitment out of high school, the Bronx, NY native decided to instead play in community college where he averaged 21.3 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds last season, receiving offers from Oregon State, DePaul, Seton Hall, St. Johns and more. The Beavers were his lone Power-5 offer.

"I like that Oregon State is in the Pac-12, one of the best conferences in the country," he told Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog. "And also Coach [Tinkle] is gonna put the ball in my hands and expect me to make plays and be an impact player from day one."

With the commitment, Davis is the first verbal commitment of the Beavers' 2021 recruiting class.

Beavs fans, take a look into the future and watch his freshman season highlights below.

