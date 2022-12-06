Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith voted 2022 Pac-12 Co-Coach of the Year, presented by Nextiva
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith becomes the fourth Oregon State head coach to win this award (Mike Riley- 2008, Dennis Erickson- 2000, Dave Kragthrope- 1989).
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith becomes the fourth Oregon State head coach to win this award (Mike Riley- 2008, Dennis Erickson- 2000, Dave Kragthrope- 1989).
Alabama offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer enters transfer portal after two seasons with the program. He was a five-star coming out of high school.
The Carolina Panthers waived quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday following his request for a release. Now, Mayfield will be subject to waivers.
Here's what Alabama football coach Nick Saban about his team missing the College Football Playoff and possible opt-outs for what will be Sugar Bowl.
"I'm coming, and when I get here, it's gonna be changed."
The Hall of Famer’s success at Jackson State, a historically Black college, brought joy to many. His move to Colorado left even more feeling betrayed
Hundreds and hundreds of college football players are expected to flood into the transfer portal.
Here's what to know about Ohio State's latest entrant into the transfer portal.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
Because of Deion Sanders, Colorado football is suddenly cool again, attracting the attention of elite recruits and transfers
A continuously updated list of which players from Ohio State are entering the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
For the most part, the sentiment around the Rams claiming Baker Mayfield is positive
Theres nothing like a mothers love, especially after your first big win in the NFL.
Whatever Andrew Luck pursues next, the former Colts QB will do it with a perspective that comes from living in what ESPN describes as "a silent hell."
Brock Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo on Sunday. The numbers didn't look half-bad. The video told a different story. (Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports)
Free Press sports writers predict Michigan football's Fiesta Bowl matchup vs. TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinals
The Chiefs quarterback took special note of what a Bengals player said.
UW's Luke Fickell plans to use bowl prep to build relationships with his new players and evaluate the team to figure out what holes need to be filled.
Caleb Williams, Max Duggan, Stetson Bennett III, and C.J. Stroud are your 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists. Here's what the voters missed.
Welcome to college football bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.