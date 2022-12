Reuters

A U.S. House of Representatives panel on Monday asked federal prosecutors to charge former President Donald Trump with obstruction and insurrection for his role in sparking the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. The request is non-binding, but may increase pressure on prosecutors to bring a criminal case against Trump and some of his allies. The Committee said Trump likely broke this law because he knew his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election would interfere with Congress' duty to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the winner.