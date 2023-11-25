Advertisement

Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith hired by Michigan State — crushing blow for Beavers and a dying Pac-12

Matt Zemek
·6 min read

What a gut punch for Oregon State University. As though the death of the Pac-12 Conference wasn’t enough, the Beavers have now lost their head coach, a development likely connected to the Pac-12’s demise. Worse than that, however, is the fact that Oregon State lost its coach to the Big Ten. Oregon State isn’t going to the Big Ten, but Jonathan Smith is. Smith was announced as Michigan State’s new head coach late Saturday morning.

As an interesting plot twist, Michigan State made the announcement during the big football game played by two of its main rivals, Michigan and Ohio State.

“Smith, the 2022 Pac-12 Coach of the Year, quickly helped turnaround the Oregon State program and will now be tasked with doing the same in East Lansing.

“The news was reported by Nick Daschel of The Oregonian along with 247Sports and then confirmed by the Michigan State football Twitter/X account.”

