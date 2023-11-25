Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith hired by Michigan State — crushing blow for Beavers and a dying Pac-12

What a gut punch for Oregon State University. As though the death of the Pac-12 Conference wasn’t enough, the Beavers have now lost their head coach, a development likely connected to the Pac-12’s demise. Worse than that, however, is the fact that Oregon State lost its coach to the Big Ten. Oregon State isn’t going to the Big Ten, but Jonathan Smith is. Smith was announced as Michigan State’s new head coach late Saturday morning.

As an interesting plot twist, Michigan State made the announcement during the big football game played by two of its main rivals, Michigan and Ohio State.

Spartans Wire has more on the story:

“Smith, the 2022 Pac-12 Coach of the Year, quickly helped turnaround the Oregon State program and will now be tasked with doing the same in East Lansing.

“The news was reported by Nick Daschel of The Oregonian along with 247Sports and then confirmed by the Michigan State football Twitter/X account.”

You can imagine how people across the country reacted to this huge story.

Let’s get a sampling of that reaction:

NEWS DUMP

Michigan State with the Ohio State-Michigan game news dump. EPIC. — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 25, 2023

PAC-12 AFTERSHOCKS

Good choice by Michigan State. I really can't fault Jonathan Smith for making that move. He didn't make the mess. The far-reaching implications of Kliavkoff and the Pac-12 whiffing on a TV deal continue. It's sad to watch. — Max Olson (@max_olson) November 25, 2023

BIG DEAL

oregon state mess aside, dude is going to triple his salary, coach a program with potential for huge NIL, assistants paid, and a gigantic fan base. You gotta do it — Corky Romano Super Fan (@CorkyRomanoFan) November 25, 2023

THE JOURNEY

A former walk-on QB who led a chronic-loser Oregon State program to an 11-1 record in 2000 — then, as a coach, turned around a 1-11 OSU team. Jonathan Smith is a winner. (From 2018):https://t.co/ZkaiDeCAtj — Rachel Bachman (@Bachscore) November 25, 2023

HIT THE GROUND RUNNING

Things are going to move quickly from here. Jonathan Smith has less than a month to build his recruiting class & work the portal. I’m told that he is already working on his portal strategy & knows it’s imperative to not waste any time during this December stretch run. — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) November 25, 2023

SPARTANS WILL

Michigan State took Jonathan Smith while the body was still warm 💀 https://t.co/YvFRgekhcN — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 25, 2023

PHILOSOPHY

MSU fans, want to know what you're getting in Jonathan Smith? I visited him in Corvallis last year to see how he rebuilt Oregon State. "The type of guys you can get here are all about football, school and being good dudes. You can win with that.”https://t.co/HnfTtStwJQ pic.twitter.com/vCOvSAbg9y — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 25, 2023

SAGELY TAKE

Jonathan Smith is a great hire for Michigan State. I have no idea if it will work out. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 25, 2023

YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP

Oregon will host Jonathan Smith and Michigan State on Oct. 5 for its first Big Ten home game — James Crepea (@JamesCrepea) November 25, 2023

MICHIGAN STATE HISTORY

It would have been too perfect if Jonathan Smith's middle initial was L. (It is C.) — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 25, 2023

MORE CONTEXT

If you are mad at how Jonathan Smith left the Beavers today, never forget how Willy Taggert left the Ducks. And never forget what Gary Andersen did to the OSU football program. — Tim Brown (@timfsbrown) November 25, 2023

PERSPECTIVE

I don’t see how anyone can be mad at Smith. So much uncertainty out of his control. He is going to get PAID paid and his assistants will too. Riley did this, and you never know, maybe he comes back some day like Riley. Thx for some great years 🦫 — Tim Brown (@timfsbrown) November 25, 2023

DIFFERENT LEAGUE

Ohio State and Michigan upon hearing the news that Michigan State has hired Jonathan Smith pic.twitter.com/JCtQentDiW — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) November 25, 2023

OREGON STATE REACTS

Scott Barnes statement on Jonathan Smith leaving: "His decision follows weeks of conversations during which he expressed his support for OSU’s short- and long-term plans and appreciation for the efforts OSU made to provide him with a new contract and guaranteed compensation." pic.twitter.com/3m4b0bXIKA — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 25, 2023

PAC-12 FANS ARE SAD (AND SHOULD BE)

I think it's fine that Jonathan Smith, who inherited one of the worst rosters in Power 5 football in Corvallis six years ago and finished each of the last two seasons ranked, is going to Michigan State rather than a school that plays football literally adjacent to his hometown. — David Woods (@daviddavidwoods) November 25, 2023

CBS SPORTS ANALYST IS IMPRESSED

I like Jonathan Smith at Michigan State quite a bit. Think he's a strong developmental coach with some recruiting upside too. Will be very curious to see his staff, but should be a good fit. — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 25, 2023

NUMBERS

From 2000-09, Oregon State had 8 winning seasons in 10 years. But after a 1-11 record in 2017, the Beavs were floundering. Enter Jonathan Smith, hired in 2018. In 2021, he led OSU to its 1st winning record since 2013. In 2022, the Beavs won 10 games for the 1st time since… pic.twitter.com/voGr8yKJfP — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) November 25, 2023

MORE PAC-12 FAN SADNESS

Jonathan smith has a right to get a new job and I have a right to hate on him mercilessly for it 🤗 — grapes 🍉 (@bravegrapes) November 25, 2023

EXPERTS LIKE THE MOVE

Michigan State could have hired some recycled defensive-minded coach. Instead, the Spartans did the smart thing and got an offensive coach who understands blue-collar work and being underestimated. My take on Jonathan Smith: https://t.co/SEqZPJCnHi — Adam Gorney (@adamgorney) November 25, 2023

TIMING COULD NOT BE WORSE FOR OREGON STATE

News of #Beavers Jonathan Smith going to Mich St not good for OSU or WSU’s survival https://t.co/o9kzL4V7vk — LBCTrojan ✌️ (@LbcTrojan) November 25, 2023

ROUGH SCENE

Jonathan Smith, how will you navigate your alma mater into the 2-Pac? pic.twitter.com/hFLOfXRJat — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) November 25, 2023

MONTANA CONNECTION

Jonathan Smith, former Montana #GrizFB offensive coordinator and QB coach from 2010-11, hired as Michigan State head coach. Before UM, he was Idaho's QB coach from 2004-09. He played QB at Oregon State under head coach Dennis Erickson, who had played and coached at Montana State. https://t.co/UbYyf2MNb8 — Frank Gogola (@FrankGogola) November 25, 2023

WRENCHING FOR THE BEAVERS

Gotta feel for Oregon State. Great place, great fans, put in a terrible spot because of conference realignment. Players can also jump in the portal now, before the Dec. 4 window, because of the coaching change. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire