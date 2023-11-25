Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith emerges as top head coaching choice for Michigan State

Spartans Wire has picked up on reporting from Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic which indicates that Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith is the top target for Michigan State’s open head coaching job.

Here’s more from the story at Spartans Wire:

“According to Auerbach, who shared the report on national television before the Spartans’ match-up against Penn State, the Spartans have identified Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as their leading candidate for the job.”

If Michigan State does get Smith, it would be viewed as a very strong hire by the Spartans, who would get a coach known for cultivating physical and tough line play, a necessity in the Big Ten. Smith would therefore go up against Lincoln Riley and USC, not to mention Oregon, Washington, and UCLA, the other Pac-12 schools moving to the Big Ten next year.

Reactions are pouring in as a response to the possibility that Michigan State could land Oregon State’s head coach:

CLASSIC

Jonathan Smith to Michigan State rumors heating up prior to Oregon State playing Oregon😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fTMoiOpOzy — Harmanjit Singh (@Singh1Harmanjit) November 22, 2023

MONEY

Why would he go to that dumpster fire? https://t.co/Ab1lnYy4kh — Jordan Reffett (@JordanReffett) November 22, 2023

SEEMS LIKE IT

CAROUSEL ACTION

NO

He'd be better off at Miss St https://t.co/aJKRCxbywo — DeALL THEY SAW WAS ☔️ (KDB10) (@patsking17) November 22, 2023

DON'T BE SO SURE

All this talk about Jonathan Smith to Michigan State is wild. As I said, I won’t believe he is leaving until he’s at the press conference in his new teams gear. But for all intents and purposes… pic.twitter.com/ptsCQTZko3 — Joe Hedberg (@JoeInOregon87) November 22, 2023

WHO CARES?

I just saw a thread where Michigan State fans and Oregon State fans were arguing about who had more billionaires. What? Wait… Jonathan Smith must be going to MSU! pic.twitter.com/DEZQm1wfBc — B1G Dawg Energy (@B1GDawgEnergy) November 23, 2023

SKEPTICS

I'm going to need to find out Jonathan Smith's middle initial before I can get completely on board with him becoming Michigan State's next head football coach. — Mitch (@MitchBeeee) November 23, 2023

YES

If Michigan State closes with Jonathan Smith, that is a GREAT stylistic fit schematically. https://t.co/heLJWin7ar — Big Ten information. College football fan (@Genetics56) November 22, 2023

DUCKS GOING TO VEGAS TO PLAY WASHINGTON

OUCH

Imagine Oregon State watching all those teams go to the Big Ten leaving them behind and then their HC does the same. 😬 https://t.co/moL66tfuKm — Patrick Conn (@PatrickConnCFB) November 22, 2023

PAIN IN CORVALLIS

Watch out Beaver fans. Your head coach may be leaving for Michigan State. I don’t blame him due to the lack of resources and financials. In 2-3 years Oregon State will be an irrelevant mountain west team. https://t.co/nyvgQn2MZj — DuckZone503 Podcast (@DuckZone503) November 22, 2023

NEW WORLD

EYE-OPENER

BRUTAL

“Jonathan Smith is the focus. They’ve talked to a lot of guys, but he is who they want.” This would obviously be a huge blow for Oregon State. Not surprising with the PAC12 split & OSU not having a home yet. https://t.co/nCv7x6d2Bh — Jason Peterson (@jpsperspective) November 22, 2023

ZEROING IN

“Jonathan Smith is the focus. They’ve talked to a lot of guys, but he is who they want.” https://t.co/4dRUSmUsQx — Paul (@TheCorpatty) November 22, 2023

OH BOY

Johnathan Smith will be coaching in the State of Oregon in 2024 https://t.co/aj3zMjeRIy pic.twitter.com/xFQfqBif6Z — Autzen Dome (@AutzenDome) November 22, 2023

NEED A PLAN

I can't imagine there enough $ to convince Smith to recruit to the Beavs future. Disaster. Gotta roll asap. https://t.co/G4UgEV4Yo5 — Jeff Caves (@JeffCaves) November 22, 2023

