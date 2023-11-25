Advertisement

Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith emerges as top head coaching choice for Michigan State

Matt Wadleigh
·3 min read

Spartans Wire has picked up on reporting from Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic which indicates that Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith is the top target for Michigan State’s open head coaching job.

Here’s more from the story at Spartans Wire:

“According to Auerbach, who shared the report on national television before the Spartans’ match-up against Penn State, the Spartans have identified Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith as their leading candidate for the job.”

If Michigan State does get Smith, it would be viewed as a very strong hire by the Spartans, who would get a coach known for cultivating physical and tough line play, a necessity in the Big Ten. Smith would therefore go up against Lincoln Riley and USC, not to mention Oregon, Washington, and UCLA, the other Pac-12 schools moving to the Big Ten next year.

Reactions are pouring in as a response to the possibility that Michigan State could land Oregon State’s head coach:

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire