Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson doesn’t want to redshirt, but should he?

Jermar Jefferson broke out as a true freshman running for 1,380 yards and 12 touchdowns. With another offseason under his belt, Beaver fans were eager to see how he would follow up this season.

It has not gone to plan. In the Beavers' second game against Hawai'i, Jefferson injured his ankle and it's been bothering him ever since. He sat out the following game against Cal Poly before suiting up two weeks later following a bye week. However, after a few carries, he told his coach he couldn't go so the Beavers went with senior Artavis Pierce instead.

Jefferson also gave it a go at UCLA the following week but once again only carried the ball a few times. He has not suited up the last two games against Utah and Cal.

The Beavers have a bye this week which hopefully will let his ankle fully heal ahead of their game in Tucson against Arizona. But should they have him suit up?

With the NCAA's new redshirt rule, a player can play in up to four games without burning their redshirt. Jefferson played in every game as a true freshman so he can still technically redshirt a season if he and the team chooses. This season, he has played in four games, the maximum allowed to still redshirt.

Obviously, if his ankle continues to hinder him then he should redshirt the season. But what if he comes out of the bye healthy? Or he sits out a few more games and then is ready to play by season's end?

Coach Jonathan Smith has said there are no plans to redshirt him. However, it is an idea he should consider.

Redshirting him will allow him another three years of eligibility with the program. If they play him again this season, they may be throwing away another full season of healthy production out of the star ball carrier. But that is assuming he will stay for three more years if given the opportunity.

Jefferson can leave for the NFL Draft as early as following next season. If he thinks he will get drafted, it would not be surprising to see him leave to start his professional career. Especially at a position with the shortest lifespan in the NFL, he may want to start his professional career as soon as possible.

If the Beavers think he will go pro as soon as he can, then Jefferson should play again this season if healthy to maximize his production while at Oregon State.

If they think he will stay as long as he can is where it gets tricky. Then, it comes down to if the Beavers can put together enough wins to compete for a bowl game this season, and they think Jefferson would be a differentiating factor in scoring some victories.

Pierce has stepped up as the starter to the point that Coach Smith said on Wednesday said Pierce will be the starting running back when Jefferson returns. The Beavers do play multiple backs frequently, but is giving Jefferson a handful of carries worth burning his redshirt when redshirt sophomore B.J. Baylor has also ran the ball effectively as the backup lately?

It depends if the Beavers are threatening to make a bowl game. If a team that Vegas had the over/under win total at as 2.5 could become bowl eligible, it would do wonders for the program and their recruiting. No longer would Oregon State be the bottom of the Pac-12 conference. This Beavers team has improved tremendously from last season and only needs to finish 3-2 to play a thirteenth game.

Given the benefits a bowl game could bring, the Beavers should play Jefferson if he's healthy, starting against Arizona. If they cannot leave Tucson to reach four wins, their bowl hopes are nearly dead given the rest of their schedule.

Given Jefferson's productivity as a freshman, it's doubtful he will stay as a potential-redshirt senior in two years. If he can get fully healthy over the bye, the Beavers should play him to give it their best shot to defeat Arizona and get to 4-4. Then they'll have two moe home games and road games against Washington State and Oregon. If they could then win half of those games, they will make a bowl game for the first time since 2013.

