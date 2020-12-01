Oregon State to host Stanford on December 12th due to Santa Clara sports ban

Oregon State to host Stanford on Dec. 12th due to Santa Clara sports ban originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

When the Pac-12 schedule was revealed, it originally had each team hosting three games and traveling for three games.

Well, Oregon State has picked up a fourth home game.

Stanford has announced it has moved the location of its December 12th game against Oregon State to Corvallis due to the contact sports ban in Santa Clara county. The game was originally scheduled to be a home game for the Cardinal.

Scheduling update for the next two regular season games.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/wye9cZ8RTi — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) December 1, 2020

The release also states Stanford will travel to the cities of Seattle and Corvallis early to prepare for the opponents rather than travel the day prior. Santa Clara County has prohibited all close contact sports, including NCAA and professional level competition.

"All recreational activities that involve physical contact or close proximity to persons outside one's household, including all contact sports, will be temporarily prohibited," the order said. "People can continue to engage in outdoor athletics and recreation where social distancing can be maintained at all times."

Stanford is 1-2 on the season, losing to Oregon and Colorado but defeating rival California this past weekend.

Oregon State (2-2) is attempting to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2013 when the program went 7-6.