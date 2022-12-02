Oregon State holds off Washington’s comeback effort in exciting finish

Oregon State men's basketball defeats Washington by a final score of 66-65 on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Corvallis. The Beavers improve to 4-4 overall and 1-0 in conference, while the Huskies drop to 6-2 overall and 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.