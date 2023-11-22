Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith responds to Michigan State head coaching rumors

Following the loss of Mel Tucker, Michigan State football is in the midst of a coaching search that has been drawing a lot of rumor and speculation around the country. Michigan State is a very attractive job right now for a number of reasons and they have been drawing the interest of some of the top coaching candidates around the country.

One of the names where it has been reported that there is some mutual interest between MSU and the coach is with Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith.

The Beavers are currently 8-3, and their three losses all came down to three points or less against Arizona, Washington, and Washington State.

However, the Pac-12 is dissolving, and Oregon State is looking like they will have to join a conference like the Mountain West, so this could be the perfect time for someone like Jonathan Smith to use his success to land a job at an historic Big Ten program, and it looks like he is definitely interested in making that move.

This week, Smith gave a very honest answer when asked by Portland area radio host and PAC-12 columnist John Canzano if he was exploring opportunities at other schools like Michigan State:

‘I’m not trying to be sarcastic here. I’ve got an agent that’s got a job,” Smith said. “He best be finding out what is out there and people calling. That’s how that works. I can tell you from his side, he best be working just because I’m paying him so much. They get a percentage and I’m making a couple million bucks. I’m not trying to be sarcastic. Any coach, they’re aware of what’s potentially out there if their agent is doing their job. I’m not trying to dodge the question. I’m trying to be truthful.’

This part of Jonathan Smith’s comments was so good. Very transparent with me. pic.twitter.com/tdNRziAftp — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 22, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire