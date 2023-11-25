Oregon State HC Jonathan Smith confirmed as the next Michigan State football head coach

The news was coming out rapidly all morning, and now it’s official: Michigan State football will in fact be bringing in Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith to take over the Spartans’ program moving forward.

Smith, the 2022 PAC-12 Coach of the Year, quickly helped turnaround the Oregon State program and will now be tasked with doing the same in East Lansing.

The news was reported by Nick Daschel of The Oregonian along with 247Sports and then confirmed by the Michigan State football Twitter/X account.

A new era of Spartan Football is here! Please welcome Jonathan Smith as the 26th Head Coach in program history. 📰 | https://t.co/cianmGIS3E#GoGreen pic.twitter.com/3lGTurivLF — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 25, 2023

