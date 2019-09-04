Oregon State at Hawaii preview: Rainbow Warriors want PAC-12 Sweep!

It is a lot to ask to open a season facing three straight Pac-12 teams. That is exactly what is facing Hawaii in 2019. The Rainbow Warriors got off to a tremendous start on August 24th against the Arizona Wildcats. They came out fast and built up a 14-0 lead over their first Pac-12 foe. Six turnovers later, they managed to hold on and beat the Wildcats 45-38. Wide receiver Cedric Byrd caught four touchdown passes and was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week. Now two more Pac-12 games to go: They host Oregon State Saturday and then play in Seattle against Washington on September 14th.

Oregon State is coming into Oahu to see if they can slow down Hawaii's high-flying offense. The Rainbow Warriors have had an extra week to prepare for the Beavers. Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich says its different having a bye week after just one game:

"We gotta keep getting better. We just got out of training camp and one game under our belt. It's kind of a different BYE week for us because it's so early in the season. It wasn't so much as rest as it was continue to improve and get better and develop our depth."

Rolovich had a chance to watch film from Oregon State vs. Oklahoma State last Friday (The Beavers lost 52-36). However, he doesn't believe his team can let up against the Beavers:

"Oregon State wasn't scared; they didn't fold. That's a tribute to coach [Jonathan] Smith and that coaching staff. You can tell by their sideline. They're into that football game. They were in to all their games last year but just didn't pull out any wins that they wanted. They're improving and I think they're on the right path.

They're going to be as challenging as we could have asked for… They're extremely efficient offensively. They put you in a lot of binds; they got good receivers with speed and height; and the running back and running back committee, they can put in three or four guys and not miss a beat."

Hawaii players like Quarterback Cole McDonald, who threw four touchdown passes and four interceptions against Arizona, has spent a lot of time the past ten days or so studying the Beavers:

"We feel great right now. We've had ten days to prepare, got to watch them against Oklahoma State… just fine tune the details right now for us."

One thing the Hawaii players know....Oregon State is better and they are looking to go into Aloha Stadium Saturday night and return to Corvallis with a win. Offensive lineman J.R Hensley was impressed by Oregon State's effort against Oklahoma State:

"I thought Oregon State played really hard against a really good Oklahoma State team. Especially in the first half, they did a really good job of making it a very competitive game… They're a more improved team than last year. It's not a team that can come in here and we can take lightly. We need to take it with the best mindset we can and prepare for Saturday."

The Beavers leave Thursday for Honolulu. On Friday, they will hold a short practice and visit Pearl Harbor. Coach Smith believes in making football and other memories for his players on trips like this.

OSU is currently 6.5 point underdogs against the Rainbow Warriors. The Mountain West Conference is getting a lot of love after their first week of play. Wyoming beat Missouri 37-31. Boise State upset Florida State in Tallahassee 36-31 and Nevada beat Purdue 34-31. Quality wins against Power 5 conference teams.

Now, can Oregon State break the Mountain West win streak? Kickoff is 9 p.m. (PT) Saturday.

