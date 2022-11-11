Oregon State hands No. 1 Washington first loss in regular season finale

Pac-12 Networks' AJ Kanell recaps Oregon State men's soccer 1-0 victory over No. 1 Washington on Thursday, Nov. 10 in Seattle. The Beavers finish the regular season at 7-3-6 overall and 3-1-5 in conference, while the Huskies head into postseason play at 15-1-3 overall and 7-1-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men's soccer with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men's soccer to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.