Oregon State’s Hamilcar Rashed Jr. named to Bednarik Award watch list

The 2020 collegiate football season may be one large question mark at this point, but what isn't in question is the talent and drive of Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

The Oregon State football redshirt senior outside linebacker made quite the splash for the Beavers in 2019, finishing as a 2019 First-Team All-American (Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, Phil Steele) as well as named a 2019 All-Pac-12 First-Team (Associated Press, Phil Steele).

On Monday, Rashed Jr. was named to the Bednarik Award watch list, which is given annually to College Defensive Player of the Year.

Rashed Jr. led the nation with 22.5 tackles for loss in 2019 and placed tied for third with 14 sacks. Both totals also set Oregon State single-season records. He posted at least one TFL in each of his first 10 games, only one of three players nationally to accomplish that feat.

He has 121 tackles over three seasons for the Beavers, including 35 tackles and 16.5 sacks. He ranks sixth in the Oregon State career record books for both TFLs and sacks.

Along with the Bednarik Award, Rashed Jr. has also been named a Walter Camp Preseason All-America First Team; Sporting News Preseason All-America First Team; Watch list for the Lott IMPACT Trophy; Athlon Sports preseason All-Pac-12 First Team.

The Pac-12 Conference announced on Friday that it has canceled all non-conference play this upcoming season following in the footsteps of the Big Ten Conference who was the first power-5 conference to cancel all non-conference play.

When/if the 2020 collegiate football season begins, one of the Pac-12's best defenders will be right there with it.

