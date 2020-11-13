Oregon State’s Hamilcar Rashed Jr. accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Oregon State’s Hamilcar Rashed Jr. accepts invitation to Reese’s Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
One of the best outside linebackers in the Pac-12 conference is headed for the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl.
Oregon State’s all-time leader in sacks, Hamilcar Rashed Jr., has already etched his name into the Beavers history books and still has this season of college football to play. The 6’4”, 245-pound redshirt-senior outside linebacker will now get to showcase his unique abilities in front of all 32 NFL scouts in the Senior Bowl.
Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Beavers Podcast.
Thank you for the invitation, can’t wait to see you in January.. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/T3ZHsNonwR
— Hamilcar Rashed Jr⏳ (@HamilcarRashed) November 12, 2020
Congrats @HamilcarRashed on being invited to the @seniorbowl.
We’re so proud of you!! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/NfZeJLjdGG
— Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) November 12, 2020
Happy for Hamilcar and his invitation to the Senior Bowl, much deserved! https://t.co/yyIMzd99P0
— Jonathan Smith (@Coach_Smith) November 12, 2020
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is an opportunity for collegiate players to showcase their skills and connect with coaches and decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams.
The game will be held January 30, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. PT (1:30 p.m. CT) in Mobile, Alabama.
Rashed Jr. comes into this 2020 season with an already impressive resume:
Led the nation with an Oregon State single-season record 22.5 tackles for loss
Sixth in Oregon State’s career record book with 34 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks
Enters 2020 with 120 career tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and six pass deflections
2019 First-Team All-American (Sports Illustrated, The Athletic, Phil Steele)
2019 Second-Team All-American (Walter Camp, CBS Sports, FWAA, Associated Press)
2019 All-Pac-12 First Team (Associated Press, Phil Steele) and Second Team (Pac-12 Coaches)
Oregon State (0-1) is coming off a 38-28 loss to the Washington State Cougars (1-0) and will next head to Seattle, WA to face the Washington Huskies (0-0) for an 8 PM (PT) kickoff on FS1.