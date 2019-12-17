Oregon State’s Hamilcar Rashed Jr. named AP ALL-American

One week after earning a Pac-12 all-conference second-team honor, the conference leader in sacks (14.0) and Oregon State's single-season record holder in tackles for loss and sacks Hamilcar Rashed Jr. earned second-team AP All-America honors.

Other linebackers on AP's second-team include: Zack Baun (senior, Wisconsin) and Jordyn Brooks (senior, Texas Tech).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This accolade comes days after earning Sports Illustrated first team All-American honors.

The redshirt-junior, 6-foot-4, 236-pound outside linebacker made life extremely difficult for opposing quarterbacks all season long.

His biggest game came against the visiting Stanford Cardinal where Rashed Jr. recorded eight tackles and two sacks.

No word yet it he is to return to Oregon State for his senior season, but if he does decide to return to Corvallis, that would be such good news for Jonathan Smith and absolute terror for the rest of the Pac-12 conference.

He did, however, post this tweet on Dec. 13 speculating his probable return to Reser next season…

Story continues

#72 We changing all that next year 🤐 https://t.co/qfZ75VGh2T — Hamilcar Rashed Jr⏳ (@HamilcarRashed) December 13, 2019

Oregon States Hamilcar Rashed Jr. named AP ALL-American originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest