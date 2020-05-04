Oregon State basketball will be losing a rotation piece this offseason.

Reserve shooting guard Sean Miller-Moore has announced that he will be entering the transfer portal seeking a new home to play college basketball.

"I am grateful for the past season at OSU. I want to thank my coaching staff, teammates, and the rest of Beaver Nation," said Miller-Moore in his announcement made via his Twitter. "I've grown and learned a lot, and am ready to pursue a new opportunity. That being said, I am entering the transfer portal. I'm prepared to move forward and ready for what God has planned for me."

The junior transferred to Corvallis last offseason from Moberly Area Community College where as a sophomore he averaged 18.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while shooting 59.1% from the field and 32.6% from beyond the arc.

In an Oregon State uniform, Miller-Moore played in 29 games last season with one start against UCLA on January 23rd, 2020. The 6'5" shooting guard averaged 2.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 8.8 minutes with a career-high 10 points and six rebounds against the University of San Antonio-Texas in December. He matched that career-high in points against Washington State on January 18th, 2020.

The news comes after the Beavers have gotten transfer commitments from JUCO guard Tariq Silver and Nicholls State small forward Warith Alatishe.

Oregon State guard Sean Miller-Moore enters transfer portal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest