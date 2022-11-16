Oregon State’s Glenn Taylor Jr. discusses career night against Bushnell
Oregon State's Glenn Taylor Jr. caught up with Pac-12 Network after his career-high 19 points in a 83-66 win over Bushnell.
Pac-12 Networks' Eldridge Recasner and Ann Schatz break down Oregon State men's basketball's 3-0 start, the first since the 2018-19 season, following the win over Bushnell.
