Oregon State’s Glenn Taylor Jr.: ‘The way we shared the ball was amazing’ against Seattle U
Oregon State's Glenn Taylor Jr. joined Pac-12 Networks after his team beat Seattle U, 73-58, on Thursday night.
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He [more]
On Thursday, the Falcons told quarterback Marcus Mariota he’d be benched. The next day, he left the team. It’s a confusing situation, exacerbated by an erroneous item from SI.com claiming that Mariota’s partner had a baby had a baby on Tuesday of this week. If true, that would explain his absence from the team. The truth, [more]
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
Nick Bosa made sure not to draw a penalty on this sack of Geno Smith.
Every year, Dec. 15 generates a lot of buzz because it is considered the unofficial start of the NBA trade season: As of today, 74 players who signed new contracts this summer become eligible to be traded. It’s a day that gets hopes up, and then… Crickets. It takes the pressure of a deadline to
The San Francisco 49ers are NFC West champs after defeating the Seattle Seahawks. Here are the winners and losers from "Thursday Night Football."
Brandon Crawford spoke to The Athletic and acknowledged that he has been told he will have to change positions with Carlos Correa taking over at shortstop.
Here's how the NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 15 underway. San Francisco is first team to wrap up a division.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are reaping the benefits of his World Series win in addition to his new two-year $86 million deal with the New York Mets, in St. Barts.
it won’t be Tiger Woods’ swing this week at the PNC Championship that Padraig Harrington will be studying.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
Jordan Spieth had a simple piece advice for his dad, Shawn, ahead of this weekend’s PNC Championship: swing like Nelly.
Is there an actual chance France could have 2022 Ballon dOr winner Karim Benzema on the pitch for Sundays FIFA World Cup Final against Argentina?
The Cubs did not advance in talks with top free agent shortstop Carlos Correa beyond discussing range and parameters, before pivoting to Dansby Swanson.
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son Charlie, a budding star in his own right, after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year.
49ers QB Brock "Mr. Irrelevant" Purdy continues to make big plays. This time, he goofed Seattle's linebackers with pump fakes and a TD pass.
Here are five takeaways from the second humiliating loss to San Francisco this season.
The NFL's standards for roughing the passer are ridiculous, and the league clearly needs to make changes.