Oregon State gets THICC 2-point conversion from 372-pound Tyler Voltin

Not much went right for Oregon State in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Friday against Notre Dame.

So, the Beavers had some fun after they finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter.

Oregon State went for two and handed the ball off to redshirt sophomore Tyler Voltin, all 6-foot-4 and 372 pounds of him.

He barged into the end zone and delivered the two points. Yes, a THICC-2.

Gary Danielson: “If his knee is down, I don’t want to know.”

Brad Nessler: “I don’t either. He’s 372 pounds. Give it to him.”

Danielson: “Right. If you can get up off your knees, it’s a touchdown.” The 2-point conversion for Oregon State’s Tyler Voltin did indeed count. pic.twitter.com/PQKXlji2hG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 29, 2023

